World leaders send condolence messages to SKorea over halloween stampede

World leaders from U.S. President Joe Biden and the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Mexican President Andres Manuel have sent messages of condolences and support to South Korea after a deadly stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon district killed at least 151 people during Halloween celebrations.



“We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” Biden said in a statement. “The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time,” the Yonhap news agency reported.

UK Prime Minister Sunak said in a tweet, “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time.”

In a message written in French and Korean, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “I extend my condolences to the citizens of Seoul and the Korean people in the Itaewon disaster. France is by your side.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a tweet that his country is “deeply saddened by the tragic events in Seoul,” calling it “a sad day for South Korea.”

Mexican President Manuel also tweeted a condolence message.

“We embrace the families and friends of those who lost their lives or are injured by the unfortunate tragedy in South Korea. We also send our most sincere solidarity to the people and government of that country,” the tweet read.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also left similar messages of deep condolences.

Josep Borrell, the foreign policy chief of the European Union, said, “Deeply saddened by the terrible events in central Seoul. What meant to be a celebration turned into a tragedy with so many young casualties. We are with the people of the Republic of Korea at this difficult moment,”

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan wrote in a tweet that he hoped for “a quick recovery for those injured” in the “heartbreaking” accident and that the U.S. “stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said, “We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and injured, as well as to the people of the ROK as they mourn this horrific tragedy,” referring to Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman left a tweet extending her “deepest condolences,” hoping for “a speedy recovery for all those injured.”

“We stand with the people of the Republic of Korea in mourning,” she wrote.

