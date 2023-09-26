World Pharmacist Day Celebrated at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions celebrated World Pharmacist Day 2023 in the early hours of September 25, 2023. The Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho presided over the celebratory event by cutting a cake themed like pills and medicines. In his address, he spoke on the magnanimity of a pharmacist of being underrated in healthcare but always being noble and dutiful.

The approach of a pharmacist to a buyer/patient should always be like a counsellor and keenly empathetic. In a hospital such as Father Muller Medical College Hospital, people come with a myriad of problems and tensions. The cool and calm-natured pharmacist brings in them a sense of respite from those trying times.

The day was illuminated even more with the honouring of the past In-charges of the Pharmacy whose tireless works have made the Institution’s medical stores into a round-the-clock pharmacy. Sr Blanche Pinto whose tenure of 21 years from 1955, Sr Annie Ouseph 1979-2004 of 25 years, Sr Lizzy Sebastian 1987-1989/1992-2008/2012-2018 of 24 years and Sr Sylvia Fernandes 1987-2003/2018-2021 of 19 years of service in the pharmacy as In-charges. They were honoured with a shawl and gifts by the Director FMCI and Administrator FMMCH.

The awards of appreciation and token of a person’s hard work were provided by the Management in the form of trophies according to their tenure. Shreyas, Jincy, Ida, Sharmilla, Rohan, and Shreyas were awarded based on their tenure in the Institutions.

The welcome note was read by Sr Zeenath Saures, In-charge Pharmacy, and the awards of appreciation for the staff were read out by Ms Asha Rego, Assistant in charge and the compeering of the event was done by Mr Sunny, Jr. pharmacist.

Members of the Management Committee and Advisory Committee were present. The Staff of the pharmacy and the guests celebrated the event with a photo shoot and breakfast.

This year the theme is “Pharmacy Strengthening Health Systems”. This year’s theme aims to present opportunities to increase awareness of pharmacists as an intelligent solution for health services to meet the future needs of health systems around the world after the COVID-19 crisis. The campaign creates awareness of its value and continued potential to improve health. FIP’s (International Pharmaceutical Federation) mission for 2023: Let pharmacies do more.

