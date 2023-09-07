World Physio Day Heralded by Father Muller Physiotherapy

Mangaluru: On the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day, a community health drive targeting knee osteoarthritis was organised by the Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College on September 3rd, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Church in collaboration with Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82. This day also marked the occasion of Teacher’s Day organised by Lourdes Central School.

Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza; Dean of Father Muller Medical College was the Chief Guest and Rev Fr Dr J. B. Saldanha, Parish Priest of Bejai Church was the president of the program, other dignitaries on the dais were Rev Fr Robert D’Souza; Principal of Lourdes Central School, Prof Cherishma D’Silva; Head and Course Co-ordinator, Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College, Tabler Melroy Savio D’Souza; Chairman Mangalore Round Table 115, Circler Anthia D’Souza; Chairperson Mangalore Ladies Circle 82.

This event marked the beginning of a month-long initiative throughout September, aimed at raising awareness and providing support to individuals dealing with knee osteoarthritis in and around Mangalore. World Physiotherapy Day is celebrated on 8 September marking the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community.

The event began with a serene lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising the enlightenment and hope that this health drive brings to those affected by knee osteoarthritis. Dignitaries, volunteers, and participants joined together in lighting the lamp, signifying unity in the quest for better health and well-being.

Prof. Cherishma D’Silva delivered an insightful introduction to the drive. Rev Fr J.B. Saldanha released the pamphlets of the Physiotherapy exercises. Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza addressed the gathering. Rev Fr J. B. Saldanha delivered his presidential address. Circler Anthia Dsouza delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, highlighting the significant contribution of Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 and Mangalore Round Table 115, a non-profit organisation dedicated to community service.



Rev Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator Father Muller Medical College unwavering presence and steadfast support have been instrumental in fostering a positive environment for this drive. Ms Leah Mohandas conducted an informative session. She provided valuable insights into knee osteoarthritis, including its causes, symptoms, and various treatment options available. Her presentation also highlighted the role of physiotherapy in managing and alleviating the symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.

To make the information more accessible and engaging, the students from the Department of Physiotherapy at Father Muller Medical College performed an engaging skit. The skit demonstrated various exercises and physical therapy techniques that can be beneficial for individuals suffering from knee osteoarthritis. It illustrated how regular exercises can help improve joint mobility and reduce pain, enhancing the overall quality of life for affected individuals. The Department of Physiotherapy of FMMC is a place of academic excellence and a place to heal injuries. Many initiatives by the department have become annual events by Institutions like Embolden: Celebrating People with Down Syndrome; Children’s Health and many more. Their initiatives to help the elderly and those afflicted with breathing issues with COVID-19 are noteworthy.

The community health drive targeting knee osteoarthritis, held on World Physiotherapy Day, is bound to be a resounding success. With the collaboration of Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82, this initiative is poised to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of individuals in Mangalore throughout the month of September and beyond.

