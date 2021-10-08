Spread the love



















World Wrestling Championships: Anshu bags silver, Sarita bronze



New Delhi: Anshu Malik on Thursday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win a silver medal in the World Championships.

The 20-year-old lost her final bout 1-4 to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway. Meanwhile, another Indian grappler Sarita Mor(59kg) also won a bronze medal for the nation.

On Wednesday, Anshu had defeated European silver medallist Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine in the women’s 57kg semi-finals.

Anshu, a cadet World champion and a junior Worlds silver medallist, was the third Indian to reach the final of the World championships after 2010 champion Sushil Kumar and 2018 silver medallist Bajrang Punia.

Other Indian women grapplers who have won bronze medals in the past are Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019).

