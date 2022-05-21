World’s FIRST Mini-Swimming Pool Right in Middle of the Road near Bendore in City

World’s FIRST Mini-Swimming Pool Right in the Middle of the Road near Bendore in the City, Exclusively for Mosquitoes, Toads & Frogs? And for that matter, if you look at the number of dug-up pits along the stretch of the road from St Theresa’s School till Colaco Hospital and beyond, it’s PROOF that digging never stops on this road.

Mangaluru: I have a feeling that probably I am the most hated person by the Officials of District Administration, Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), and the area ward corporators (in this case/report area ward corporator Naveen D’souza) since I have been highlighting the shabby and negligent Projects/works which have been utilizing public money on projects either incomplete or not done as per the required standards. But that’s okay with me, but I will continue to do my reporting job as long as these government servants do their job right.

Our City officials feel proud to call Mangaluru a SMART CITY, but in reality IT’S NOT? Just look at the dug up roads, shabby developmental projects, scattered garbage, overflowing drains, incomplete hazardous footpaths, and many more- and now we have this unique of its kind World’s FIRST Mini-Swimming Pool, right in middle of the Road near St Theresa’s School, right opposite to Cognizant IT firm. Seems like the long pending dreams of the nearby mosquitoes, toads and frogs have finally materialized by the Mangaluru City Corporation.

While the City officials and health department officials are going around bringing awareness on the spread of Dengue and Malaria, and here we are seeing a bunch of water-filled dug-up pits and potholes, giving scope for mosquito breeding- and these so called Dedicated? and committed? officials have turned a blind eye to such civic issues. Now that the MCC Commissioner has put a hold on digging and road cutting works till 30 September, all the incomplete civic works left behind are creating havoc and safety hazards to motorists and commuters. Did anyone think of the hassles and inconveniences of this senseless stoppage of work before enforcing it. Probably Not!

Once again I am using my signature tagline -“DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE SMART CITY?”. One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes/footpaths will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it in the past and will see it in future too. Mescom, Telephone Co’s, Contractors, building owners etc, and now GAIL Gas Co laying LPG pipelines- they all dig the roads/streets, footpaths without prior permission from Mangaluru City Corporation. There is no end to this- and once they dig, and after their work is done, they leave the dug up area in a shabby condition. And no action is taken against them, either by the MCC or District Administration. And here we are once again seeing many newly constructed roads by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) are now being dug right in the middle of these roads by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to build new Manholes or rectify any issues..

Once again a spot on the St Agnes College to Bendoorwell Road is dug again, and this time once again near St Theresa school/front of Cognizant IT firm in the City, to fix an overflowing manhole which had been clogged. Not long ago, a few meters away from the present dug-up manhole spot, a similar problem pertaining to manholes was fixed- and now we are seeing yet another manhole problem, and with slow pace and unscientific work is putting motorsits and commuters lives at risk. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, a person in charge of the work said that there has always been a problem with the manholes here being clogged since residents and students from the institution dump solid waste, including sanitary napkins etc, resulting in such problems all the time. “Now we will have to dig this manhole which is over two decades old, and has to be cut and replaced with a new manhole, which would take a few weeks. And now with the hold on continuing the work imposed by MCC, we are helpless, and will have to bear all the curses and complaints of the people”.

If you look at the entire stretch of the said Road, you will see patch work at various spots, a proof that this road has been dug many times. And these dup-up pits not being fixed/covered with concrete, pose danger to two-wheelers riders and pedestrians. This shows the unplanned and unscientific works taken up, either by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). During peak hours, chaos and traffic jams are created due to this work especially near St Theresa School during morning and evening hours and it’s a total mess out there always. Luckily the school is closed for holidays, we won’t be seeing the regular chaos now, but traffic jams will be there during rush hours.

You won’t even believe ever since this entire stretch of road was concretized, it has dug numerous times, either for faulty water or UGD issues- and it will never end. Similar has been the case with many other city roads, which have been dug various times and they are still digging to fix water or UGD problems. This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics?

For a City which has been selected as one of the “Smart City” of India, but it seems like we are lacking “Smart People”, right from Officials at MSCL and MCC, Engineers, Contractors, and other District authorities who are simply wasting public hard earned money on projects, which once completed have to be re-done or new roads have to be dug up to lay drainage or construct new manholes or address some water problems. Just look at the sad situation of these newly constructed concrete roads which were done just months ago- now due to poor planning- they are digging the roads to construct new manholes/drainage, at various places in the City. Why wasn’t the construction of the new manhole/UGD done while the road was being constructed?

This manhole work on Bendore road has been left unattended for a few days, is filled with rain water, and toilet waste- and is seen overflowing onto the road emanating a bad smell. An employee of the nearby IT firm said that the smell coming out of this manhole is so strong, we feel like vomiting. Ïs this our city officials care about the health and safety of its citizens”she questioned.

School children, young and old folks, ladies and gentlemen are the most susceptible. They come onto the road to escape the dug up areas endangering their safety. It is a carnage out there. With the roads dug up here in there, some could claim that they have sent people to the hospital with injuries, some others would state that they have claimed lives! Even today, when there is so much conversation about road safety, and despite pedestrians being at the forefront of this conversation, many roads are not safe either due to construction or debris left after construction. Not “Smart” for an upcoming “Smart City”? Period. And sadly, it’s a shame that ‘DIGGING OF NEW ROADS NEVER STOP IN THIS SO CALLED ‘SMART CITY’?