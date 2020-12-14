Spread the love



















Would love to have chat with AB: Carey responds to Border criticism



Sydney: Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who captained Australia A during their second warm-up match against India ahead of the Test series between Australia and India, said that he would “love” having a chat with former captain Allan Border, who tore into the team and Carey’s captaincy during the second day of the match.

“Absolutely, I love talking to the greats that have been in Australian cricket and picking their brain. One of Australia’s best captains and players, I would love to have a chat with AB,” Carey is quoted as saying by ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’ after the third day’s play.

“I guess, personally being out there, the attitude wasn’t bad. We were trying. We had difficult situations with our bowlers, as I mentioned, making sure they got the right overs in. It was difficult out there with two set batters, and Rishabh (Pant) slogging it the way he did. But I absolutely would love to sit down and chat with AB for all parts of my game.”

Border said while commentating on the match for Fox Cricket that the team’s performance in the last session of Day 2 was “one of the worst, lethargic performances” he has ever seen in the final session of any cricket.

“This is Australia A, they are representing Australia, they are young blokes trying to make their way. That fielding performance, bowling performance, captaincy performance — an absolute disgrace. Not up to scratch at all,” said Border.

“If Alex Carey is in line to be an Australian captain, he has got a lot of work to do for me. He has gone down quite a few pegs. He is a good cricketer Alex Carey, he has got a bit of energy himself, but yesterday he should have reacted to the way the general feel around the team was,” he continued.

Border added that he would accept it if the players had an explanation for what happened in that session. “I’m happy for any of those guys to come talk to me about what was going on yesterday afternoon and stand corrected but very ordinary stuff,” said Border.