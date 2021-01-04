Spread the love



















Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma tie the knot



Mumbai: Screenwriters Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma started a new chapter in life in the new year 2021 by getting married. Kanika shared the news on her verified Instagram account on Monday with photographs of their hands, clicked while performing wedding rituals.

“Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma,” Kanika shared on Instagram.

Kanika and Himanshu got engaged in December last year and had shared photographs on social media.

On the work front, Kanika, who has penned films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, has also written the Taapsee Pannu starrer forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film.

Himanshu, who is known for films like the Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa, has written Atrangi Re, the forthcoming film starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. The film, a cross cultural love story, is being directed by Aanand L Rai.