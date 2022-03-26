‘Wrong for Siddaramaiah to speak on hijab after court verdict’



Bengaluru: Prominent Lingayat seer Dr Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swamiji of Rambhapuri Mutt, has stated that it is wrong for Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah to rake up hijab issue often, even after the High Court verdict.

The High Court has given a verdict making uniform compulsory for school children. Abiding by the verdict of the court is the duty of all, he said.

He further objected to Siddaramaiah’s statement on swamiji’s head covers and head gears while commenting on hijab. “Siddaramaiah has spoken lightly about headgears worn by religious seers. This does not suit his dignity. He should apologise and end the issue,” he said.

There is no connection between headgears worn by religious seers and hijab. Headgear worn by seers is a cultural symbol of India. Even Swami Vivekananda wore headgear. There is a tradition of wearing headgears in the state, he said.

The seers have taken up the work of spreading religious values by wearing headgears, he explained.

Siddaramaiah, despite knowing well about consequences after trying to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and suffering a setback in elections, has made a statement on religious seers wearing headgears while talking about hijab. His statement has been condemned across the state, he said.

Sanganabasava Seer of Managooli Mutt in Vijayapura said that Siddaramaiah had to step down after attempting to divide Veerashaiva and Lingayat community. Now again he has spoken lightly about religious seers which is not a good development. “He must issue clarification in this regard, otherwise the people will throw him out of the state,” he said.

Siddaramaiah had said that the government should allow wearing of hijab by Muslim students and write exams. He further stated that even Hindu and Jain women, religious seers covered their heads and seers wore headgears and they were not questioned.