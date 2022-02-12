Xavier Centre of Historical Research to host Online History Hour Remembering Maria Aurora Couto

Xavier Centre of Historical Research-Goa to host Online History Hour Dedicated to Remembering Maria Aurora Couto (Born: 22 August 1937 – Died: 14 January 2022) On Thursday, 17 February, 2022 at 6.30 pm IST (3.00 pm CET, 9.00 am ET) Online Platform: ZOOM- Zoom Meeting ID: 984 3417 1790; Join By Link : https://bit.ly/3squcaU

Dr. Maria Aurora Couto was born in Goa on 22 August 1937. She spent her initial years in Goa before moving to Dharwad (Karnataka) with her family, in pursuit of better educational opportunities. After High School, she graduated in English Literature from Karnatak University, in Dharwad. At a later stage in 1980, she received her doctoral degree in Literature from The Centre of French Studies at JNU, New Delhi.

In 1961, Maria Aurora married Mr. Alban Couto, an IAS officer who served the Government of India in various postings in India and abroad. He is especially remembered during his years of service in Goa under the leadership of then Governor of Goa, Lt. Gen J.F.R. Jacob in 1999. The Coutos have three children, Veena, Vinay, and Vivek; and grandchildren.

Dr. Maria Aurora Couto is well known for several literary publications. Among them is Graham Greene: On the Frontier, Politics, and Religion in the Novels. (1988); Goa: A Daughter’s Story (2004); Filomena’s Journeys: A Portrait of a Marriage, a Family and a Culture (2014). In addition to her books, she has written in renowned magazines as well as newspapers. She is remembered for her teaching of English Literature at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi, and her stint at Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar, Goa. In 2010, the Government of India honored Dr. Couto by awarding her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India,

Towards the end of her productive and busy life, Dr. Maria Aurora Couto lived in Carona-Aldona, in the Bardez Taluka of Goa. She died on 14 January 2022.

The Xavier Centre of Historical Research (XCHR) has invited the following distinguished speakers to honor Dr. Couto by enlightening the audience about her person and her scholarly achievements.

The speakers have consented to speak briefly, for between 5 to 7 minutes each

1. Shreya Pinto de Andrade (Granddaughter of Maria Aurora Couto)

2. Sushila Sawant Mendes (Author, Professor of History)

3. Datta Damodar Naik (Writer and Sahitya Akademi Awardee)

4. Manohar Shetty (Poet, Writer, Former Senior Fellow – Sahitya Akademi)

5. Vivek Menezes (Writer, Photographer, and Art Critic)

Fr. Anthony Da Silva, S.J., the Director of XCHR, will host and moderate the Online History Hour.

