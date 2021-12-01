XIII Annual KCIAPM State Level Undergraduate Pathology Quiz at Father Muller Medical College

Mangaluru: The XIII annual KCIAPM state level undergraduate Pathology Quiz was conducted by the Department of Pathology of Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore. A total of 48 teams from various Medical Colleges of Karnataka registered. Online prelims was conducted on 21st November 2021 following5 teams were selected for the offline final quiz on 27th November 2021, which was conducted in Conference Hall, Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

The first prize was bagged by Pruthviraj D M and Prerana K from Mandya institute of medical sciences, Mandya, and the second prize was bagged by Sohani Kashi Puranic and Suhas S Y from ESIC MC PGIMSR Rajajinagar Bangalore. Dr Umashankar T, Professor and Head of Pathology was the organizing chairperson. Dr Archana Bhat, Associate Professor of Pathology was the organizing secretary and Dr Ashima was the treasurer. Dr Umashankar T, Dr Kirana Pailoor, Dr Christol, Dr Reshma and our MBBS student Mr Abhishek were the quiz masters for various rounds.

The valedictory was graced by the college Dean Dr Jayaprakash Alva. Dr Charu and Dr Sanjana were the emcees.