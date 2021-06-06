Spread the love



















Yadamoge GP President Pranesh Arrested in Social activist Uday Ganiga’s Death Case

Kundapur: In a swift action the Shankaranarayana PSI Sridhar Naik and team succeeded in arresting the Gram Panchayat president, Pranesh Yadiayal for allegedly being involved in the social activist Uday Ganiga’s death case.

On June 5 night, when Uday was standing in front of his house, the local Yadamoge Gram Panchayat President, Pranesh Yadiayal’s car hit Uday and ran over him. After the incident, the Gram Panchayat president fled from the spot leaving his car. Seriously injured Uday Gangiga was rushed to the hospital but breathed his last on the way.

The Shankaranarayana PSI Sridhar Naik and his team immediately initiated a search operation and arrested the prime accused Pranesh Yadiayal, president of Yadamoge Grama Panchayat.

In a complaint, filed by Uday Ganiga’s wife, it has been alleged that there were some clashes between Pranesh Yediyal and Uday Ganiga in issuing a NOC for a Borewell. Later, a NOC was issued to Uday Ganiga by the panchayat. After the NOC was issued, Pranesh Yadiyal along with Balachandra Bhat, Uday and others threatened Uday with life.

The police are investigating the case further and more details are expected to be revealed soon.

Uday Ganiga was running an Agricultural Shop at Jadkal and was an active member of the BJP. Uday was unhappy with the lockdown and had expressed it through his WhatsApp status. Two days back the district administration had imposed a total lockdown in the Jadkal Gram Panchayat for having more than 50 coronavirus positive cases. On Friday night Uday Ganiga expressed his concern against the lockdown and barricading his village through his WhatsApp status.

Like this: Like Loading...