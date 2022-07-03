Yadav veterans criticise Akhilesh



Lucknow: Veterans in the Samajwadi Party and the Yadav family have now started openly criticising the leadership of party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Former chairman of the Vidhan Parishad, Sukhram Singh Yadav, has said Akhilesh Yadav should do introspection of the defeat in Azamgarh and Rampur seats. He said that Akhilesh should also maintain balance in the family.

He supported the statement of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, wherein the latter had said that Akhilesh became chief minister because of his father’s grace’. Rajbhar had also stated that all the elections fought under the leadership of Akhilesh were lost.

“Akhilesh Yadav should review the defeat in Azamgarh and Rampur seats. Also, as long as he does not maintain balance with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and his uncles Shivpal Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, he will see election results like this only,” Sukhram Yadav said.

He further said that we have lost four elections together with the Assembly and the Lok Sabha. He (Akhilesh) has to move on by talking to everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hariom Yadav, a member of the Yadav clan and now a BJP MP, said that that Akhilesh Yadav does not have any future and added that the party will be ‘finished’ by 2027 Assembly elections.

He mounted a blistering attack on SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and said that the careers of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and now, Dharmendra Yadav had reached a dead end.