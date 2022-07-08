Yaksha Sangama, a unique two-day continuous Yakshagana in City on 30th and 31st July

Mangaluru: Yaksha Sangama, a unique two-day continuous Yakshagana to be staged on 30th and 31st July 2022 at the Town Hall in Mangaluru. This traditional Yakshagana Vaibhava program will be jointly organized by Yaksha Sharadhi, Mangaluru, Yaksha Sourabha, Suratkal and Sri Nagabrahma Yaksha Kalavrinda, Kodikal.

This was announced during a formal release of the programme invitation organised by Sharadhi Foundation Trust (R) Mangaluru on Thursday, 7th July 2022 at Karnataka Tulu Academy, Mangalore in the presence of Tuluva Bolli Dayananda Katthalsar, President, Tulu Sahitya Academy. He hoped that the youth team would direct as many talented artists as well as produce good programs.

Bharat Kumar, Karya Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mangalore Division said that Yakshagana is one of the most popular arts in South India. He expressed happiness for the interest of the young generation in the art of Yakshagana which embodies our culture, ritual, mythology and tradition. Kiran Kumar and Manoj Kumar, who are also members of Mangalore City Corporation, expressed their greetings. Also present on the occasion were Prashanth CK Bhagavata Dayananda Kodikal, Maddale player Jayaram Acharya Chelar, Jeevan Amin, President, Sharadhi Foundation Trust (R.) Mangaluru and Yakshaguru Jitu Kulal Surinje.

Naina Kotian welcomed the guests. Dheeraj Kottary delivered the introductory speech. Jeetu Kulal Soorinje gave the vote of thanks and Sanjeeva Kajepadavu anchored the program.

This is a special program which will bring together the skilled artists of various famous ensembles. It will feature traditional Poorva Ranga and Odolaga, Yaksha Navarasa, Gana Vaibhava, Natya Vaibhava, Yaksha Hasya Vaibhava, Tala Maddale, Yaksha Gana Vaibhava, Yaksha Sangam Puraskara, Yaksha Gaurav.

Performances by selected artists will be arranged and meritorious artists of Yakshagana will be recognized and given a helping hand. The Yakshagana art patrons and organizers will be present in large numbers to honour them and recognize their service.