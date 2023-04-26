Yakshagana Abhysa Kendra UAE and Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation UAE to jointly hold Viswapattala Sambrahama – Dubai Yakshosthsava 2023

UAE: Yakshagana Abhysa Kendra UAE and Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation UAE will jointly hold Viswapattala Sambrahama -Dubai Yakshosthsava 2023 by playing Dashaavathaara on 11th June 2023 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai.

Further, the brochure and tickets releasing ceremony was held recently in Dubai at Fortune Banquet Hall in the presence of dignitaries and a large number of Yakshagana lovers.

Sarvotham, President of Patla Foundation UAE, added that all the executive committee members of more than 40 branches of Patla Foundation will be gracing this event and requested everyone to support and make it successful.

The program was traditionally started by rendering prayers by Prapthi Jayanand and Vaishnavi Manohar Shettigar. Shekhar D Shettigar noted Yakshagana Guru briefed about the beauty and challenges of Dashaavathaara as it is very difficult to shorten 8 to 9 hours story to 3 to 4 hours after providing the correct justification for each avatar and character of the story.

He also added that all the artistes performing are trained in UAE and renowned Yakshagana ‘Bhagavata of Tulunadu Sathish Patla, Ravichandra Kannadikatte will be performing in Bhagavathike, Noted Chande and Maddale artistes Padmanabha Upadhyaya and Chaithanya Krishna Paddanya, Costume by Gangadhar Shettigar Kinnigoli, Nithin Kumpala and Manoj Shettigar Haleyangadi will be joining from India.

Sarvotham Shetty, Puthige Vasudev Bhat, Nagaraj Rao, Harish Bangera, Sudhakar Rao Pejavar, Harish Sherigar, Varadaraj Shettigar, Balakrishna Salian, Manohar Thonse, Sunder Shetty were present on the dias.

Rajesh Kutthar systematically compered the programme and Girish Narayan delivered the vote of thanks.

Dinesh Shetty requested all the Yakshagana lovers to extend their wholehearted support and cooperation for the success of the mega ‘Yaksha Sambhrama 2023’.

