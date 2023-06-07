Yakshamithraru Successfully Conclude ‘Lokabhirama’ Kannada Yakshagana with Stunning Performance

UAE: Yakshamithraru successfully concluded “Lokabhirama” Kannada Yakshagana with a stunning performance on 04 June 2023 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium and meaningfully marked their 20th year of spreading traditional folk art form of Tulunadu in UAE.

The program started with Gejje Puje, Ranga Puje under the leadership of Vasudeva Bhat and the Traditional lighting of lamps by the distinguished guests, dignitaries and sponsors. Diwakar Shetty, Vasudeva Bhat, Harish Sherigar, Harish Bangera, Shyam Bhat, Sarvothama Shetty, Sathish Poojary, Sandesh Shetty Mangalore, Vittal kulal Mangalore, Yajneshwara Barky, Udaya Shetty, Madhava Kamath, Chidananda Poojary, Padmaraj Yekkar, Satish Shetty, Daya Kirodian, Jayanth Shettty and Ravi Kotian were present on dais.

The first session was led by renowned Bhagavataru Ganesh Rao Hebri with his unique vocals and later versatile Bhagavatharu of Tulunadu Dinesh Ammannaya enthralled the huge crowd. All the guest artists and local artists of Yakshamithraru excellently performed and made justice for their roles.

Further, child artists of Yakshamithraru stole the show with their dazzling performance and won the hearts of Yakshagana lovers for their skills and energy levels and perfect Pravesha. The number of Dhignnas proved themselves that the right teachers can definitely pass our rich Tulu Nadu culture to the next generations.

‘Lokabhirama” was specially written for Yakshamithraru by Veteran Yakshagana artiste, Abhinava Valmiki late Bottikere Purushotham Poonja.

A new Rangasttala was colourfully lighted and named “late Bottikere Purushotham Poonja”. Yakamithraru truly paid rich tribute to the great Soul of Yakshagana through good performance.

Further, the versatile Bhagavatharu of Tulunadu Dinesh Ammannaya and Ganesh Rao Hebri in Chande– Shridhar Vitla, Maddale- Rohith Uchila, Costume- Jayanth Paivalike, noted Yakshagana artistes Radha Krishna Navada, Jayaprakash Permude, Mohan Amunje, Arun Kotian, Akshay Bhat, Chandrashekar Dharmasthala. The outstanding performances were appreciated by a large gathering. Later, the guest artists were felicitated & honoured by Yakshamithraru.

All the local artists were trained by most renowned Yakshaguru Ravindra Uchil and Kishore Gatty and their efforts and in-depth knowledge was highlighted and appreciated by Yakshagna lovers.

Arathi Adiga and Rithesh Kumar Anchan, Kulshekar systematically compered the programme.

Chidananda Poojary, conveyer & founder of Yakshamithraru” extended his sincere gratitude to everyone for the grand success of Lokabhirama – Yakshasambhrama 2023.

