Yakshamithraru to Stage Kannada Yakshagana ‘Lokabhirama’ on June 4

UAE: Final preparations for Yakshamithraru “Lokabhirama” Kannada Yakshagana are in full swing as guest artistes from Tulunadu have already reached Dubai since the programme is scheduled to be held on 04 June 2023 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium.

As Yakshamitraru Dubai is going to mark its 20th year of colourful existence in UAE by successfully performing many programs in UAE and other countries by spreading the rich culture and folk art of Tulunadu.

Yakshamitraru, one of the pioneer organisations not only teaches freely to all Yakashagana enthusiasts, but they also encourage and support many Yakshagana artistes of Tulunadu. Yakshagana artistes were felicitated & honoured by Yakshamitraru.

To celebrate this programme, guest artistes from Tulunadu have reached Dubai and the final preparations are in full swing to mark the 20th Anniversary of Yakshamitraru Dubai.

‘“Lokabhirama” was specially written for Yakshamithraru by Veteran Yakshagana artiste, Abhinava Valmiki late Bottikere Purushotham Poonja.

“Lokabhirama” was one of the finest and last written works of Bottikere Purushotham Poonja. Attending this programme is the best way to pay tribute to the great Soul.

Further, the versatile Bhagavatharu of Tulunadu Dinesh Ammannaya and Ganesh Rao Hebri, in Chande – Shridhar Vitla, Maddale- Rohith Uchila, Costume- Jayanth Paivalike, noted Yakshagana artistes Radha Krishna Navada, Jayaprakash Permude, Mohan Amunje, Arun Kotian, Akshay Bhat, Chandrashekar Dharmasthala will be performing along with team Yakshamithraru.

Chidananda Poojary, conveyer & founder of Yakshamithraru” requested everyone to come and extend their support for the grand success of ‘Yakshasambhrama 2023’.

