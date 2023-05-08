Yashpal Suvarna Concludes Poll Campaign with Padyatra

Udupi: With campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly polls drawing to a close on May 8 evening, the Udupi BJP candidate Yahpal Suvarna campaigned aggressively by taking out a padayatra along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Padayatra was flagged off at the Clock Tower near Service Busstand by garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The Padayatra passed through Triveni Circle, KM Marg, Diana Circle, and Court Road and culminated near the war memorial at Ajjarkad.

Addressing the party workers, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, “Yashpal Suvarna has joined hands with the local MLA and handled the Hijab issue which started in Udupi and then spread across the state.

Narendra Modi is the number one leader not only in the country but also in the world. Earlier, the poor lived very poor. Now Modiji has helped in the development of all. A common man Narendra Modi has become Prime Minister of India and myself a farmer’s son became the chief minister of Maharastra now a common party worker has become the candidate of BJP. All this can happen only in the BJP”.

On the Congress proposal in its manifesto that Bajrang Dal will be banned if they carry out anti-social activities, Shinde said, “Bajrang Dal and RSS are “patriotic organisations”.

“As per the wish of Yashpal Suvarna, I will be again coming to Udupi to inaugurate the massive statue of Shivaji”, Sindhe assured.

Candidate Yashpal Suvarna said that Congress and SDPI parties are the two faces of the same coin and it’s proved by announcing the SDPI party’s support to the Udupi Congress candidate. The voters should not yield to fake rumours and appealed that they support the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Maharastra MP Rahul Shevade, BJP leader Naresh Maski, Udupi district president Suresh Nayak, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Leaders Uday Kumar Shetty, Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Mahesh Takhoor, Sumithra Nayak, Uday Poojary of Biruver Kudala and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...