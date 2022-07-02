Yashwant Sinha arrives in Hyderabad to warm welcome by KCR



Hyderabad: Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Saturday landed in Hyderabad to a warm welcome by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

CM KCR, his cabinet colleagues, TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao, party MPs, state legislators and other leaders received Sinha at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

Later, the convoys of KCR, Sinha and others left for Jalvihar in a huge rally with hundreds of TRS workers on motor bikes participating in it. The rally will pass through Begumpet, Raj Bhavan and Kharitabad to reach Jalvihar on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake.

The opposition presidential candidate and CM KCR will address a meeting at Jalvihar.

TRS, which has declared support to Sinha, decked up all the roads leading to the airport and along the rally route with party flags, posters, banners and cutouts of Yashwant Singa and KCR.

Leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also likely to call on Sinha at a hotel later. AIMIM has also declared its support to the opposition candidate.

Police imposed traffic restrictions in view of the TRS rally. Elaborate security arrangements have been made as Yashwant Sinha has arrived in the city on the day when BJP’s national executive committee meeting is beginning here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in the city late in the day. He will be landing at Begumpet Airport at 2.55 p.m. and from there will fly in a helicopter to Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the national executive.