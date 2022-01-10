Yatin Kukreja opens up on his latest single ‘Teri Naar’



Mumbai: ‘Filhaal 2’ producer Yatin Kukreja spills the beans on his new song ‘Teri Naar’ featuring Punjabi singer Kadir Thind and ‘Bigg Boss 12’ fame Kriti Verma.

Talking about his working experience with Kadir and Kriti he says: “It was an amazing experience working with both. They were exceptionally well at their part. Audiences will be mesmerised by their chemistry and the song.”

Yatin is known for songs such as ‘Filhaal 2’, starring Akshay Kumar and ‘Cute Song’ by Aroob Khan.

He elaborates about the music of his latest song: “The most important part about a music video, apart from the song and the lyrics obviously, is the location. A strong song needs an equally strong representation which only an accurate location can provide. Being a producer, I cannot compromise on that and hence, I take all the time needed to decide it with precision.”

On talking about how the music industry changed in the last 2 years, ‘Filhaal 2’ producer says: “Nowadays, people like to see it in the form of short stories like short films unlike just an album song with a growing digital marketing platform. I think this is what has given an impetus to the growth of the music industry wherein not only newcomers but mega stars like Akshay Kumar and many others are featuring in it which was not the case earlier. Now even ‘Filhaal 3’ is on cards but it all depends on singers. So as a producer you have to be very precise about each and everything you are showcasing.”

On how he is dealing with the pandemic as a producer, he shares: “We are working with OTT, but yes there have been certain challenges as we are not able to shoot properly and the industry is quite stuck in this.”