YE JEZU (COME JESUS)

Genuinely, when one thinks of rock music, God is probably the last thing that comes to mind. But it is also true that some of the best Christian rock music is actually faith-based. Christian music tends to be kept in a category all its own, but the Christian rock music is a front runner and trendsetters in this genre. If the bands intent is to create music that either encourages Christians in a certain way, then it says that is what makes Christian rock different.

YE JEZU (COME JESUS ) part of the beauty of this Christian worship rock hymn is that it is brought to life with a new arrangement. The inspiration behind composing this particular hymn was to try in bringing a praise and worship melody in a Christian rock style to a lyrics and tune composed in 2017 by Vijay Rasquinha. A TEETOTALERS®️ production, produced jointly by Dilraj Rodrigues and Vijay Rasquinha. Teetotalers®️ have been trending from 2012 in putting up Konkani rock shows for charity and philanthropy works.

Five minutes hymn and a devotional roller coaster ride are what you sign up for when you give ears to Ye Jezu (Come Jesus ). The concept is based on welcoming Christ into our hearts, and it is where we feel closest to His presence. From humble anticipation of experiencing Christ in one’s life and the joy of having Him are being portrayed in the melody of the hymn. It is not just a spiritual experience, it also delves into universal themes thanksgiving, mercy, peace and love that anyone can identify with, irrespective of faith.

The words of this Konkani hymn are written by Vijay Rasquinha. Vijay contributes to devotional songs as a writer and tune composer thus becoming the most well-known. The changing world of music with the trend in multitrack recording where each instrument is recorded separately and combined later in a mix and also music production are shifted towards ones own studios, Ye Jezu (Come Jesus) is recorded and mixed and mastered in Roshan D’Souza Anjelore’s, Studio 5. It is the musicians and the vocalists’ inputs to the song that make the whole experience meaningful. Singers being Wiltan Fernandes, Vijay Rasquinha, Reshal Pinto, Dealle D’Souza, Reshma Moras and Asha Moras. Combined with musicians Roshan D’Souza on Lead Guitar and Ukulele, Dilraj Rodrigues on Bass Guitar, Vijay Rasquinha on Keyboards and Ivan Pereira on the Acoustic Drums. The Video has been exclusively shot in Mangalore by ace cinematographer Rajesh Haleangadi using a multi-camera setup. Video has been directed and edited by Ivan Pereira @ pro pix.

Tune in to YE JEZU (COME JESUS) released 5 December 2020, on YouTube channel Teetotalers Mangalore, a hymn brewed for the love and passion of devotional music.

Contact: Dilraj Rodrigues 9845051025, Vijay Rasquinha 9845368158