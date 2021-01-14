Spread the love



















Yediyurappa dares disgruntled party legislators to speak to party high command

Bengaluru,(UNI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday dared the disgruntled party legislators to speak to the party high command, senior leaders and put forth their grievances instead of making false allegations against him.

“If anybody has any grouse regarding the cabinet expansion that took place yesterday, let them speak to the party high command. I have done everything according to my limitations. They should also understand my limitations, let them speak to the party high command instead of spoiling the conducive atmosphere prevailing in the party,” he added.

Speaking to newsmen after offering prayers to cows at his official residence Krishna to mark the ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival here, he pointed out those who feel disgruntled should utilise party form to express their anguish, if any, instead of openly making allegations which affects the party’s image.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Umesh Kathi, who was included in the cabinet on Wednesday, while speaking to newsmen separately expressed confidence that party MLAs Muniratna and Vishwanath will become ministers shortly.

“It was because of some matter pending in the court that their joining the cabinet was withheld, but once the matter is cleared, which is expected shortly, they will be inducted into the cabinet.

Both the legislatures Munirathna and Vishwanath will be made ministers shortly after the court matter is settled,” he added.