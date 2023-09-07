Yediyurappa declares agitation against K’taka Cong govt, to take up state-wide tour

Bengaluru: It seems that the Karnataka BJP unit is bringing former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to the forefront yet again after getting him ‘forcefully’ resigned in 2021.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa declared that a state-wide protest would be staged against the Congress government on Friday.

“The leader of the opposition would be elected earlier. We have not stopped work because of the absence of the leader of the opposition. There is no question of this Yediyurappa sitting at home. I will take up a state-wide tour soon,” Yediyurappa explained.

The protest would be staged condemning the failures of the Congress government. The government is mired in corruption and neglected the development completely. The Congress leaders are hesitating to declare a drought situation, he charged.

The commission is sought for the works that are done during the tenure of the previous government. No funds are given to legislators. The false cases are lodged on BJP party workers and they are harassed, Yediyurappa stated.

“We are getting 15,000-20,000 people for the protest and the state government is directly responsible if there is a failure of the law and order system. I am giving a warning to the state government,” he claimed.

Yediyurappa further maintained that, “we have to come together to build the party unitedly. No leaders who have joined BJP from Congress are quitting the party. I have spoken to all the legislators.”

He also announced that he will ensure victory in 22 to 23 MP seats out of 28 in the state in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

