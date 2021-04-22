Spread the love



















Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after Covid recovery



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was on Thursday discharged from a hospital after undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, the 78-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on April 16 after testing Covid positive for the second time in eight months.

Yediyurappa was earlier hospitalised on August 2, 2020 after he tested positive for coronavirus, and was discharged on recovery after nine days.

He tweeted: “Upon having mild fever, I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine but admitted to a hospital based on the doctors’ advice. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.”

After cutting short his campaign to three seats ahead of bypolls in Karnataka, the Chief Minister had returned to Bengaluru on April 15 after he complained of fatigue and fever.

Returning from Belagavi, he had gone to Ramaiah hospital for general checkup, where he had tested Covid positive and later shifted to the Manipal hospital.

Yediyurappa had got himself inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 12.

Meanwhile, after getting discharged from hospital, the Chief Minister said that he would be meeting his cabinet colleagues on Thursday evening to discuss strategies to contain the Covid spread across the state.