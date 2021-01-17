Spread the love



















Yediyurappa doing ‘very good job’ as K’taka CM: Amit Shah



Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said B.S. Yediyurappa is doing a “very good job” as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, adding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state will not only complete its five-year term but also return to power with absolute majority.

Shah’s statement assumes significance as for quite a long time, both the opposition Congress and a section of BJP leaders have been openly charging that Yediyurappa and his family members are allegedly indulging in corruption in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of police quarters in Bengaluru, besides virtual inauguration of the Indian Reserve Battalion campus at Vijayapura and launch of the Emergency Response Support System here, Shah said that Karnataka government under the stewardship of Yediyurappa is progressing “very well and a lot of development work has also taken place since the BJP came to power”.

“Hence, we (BJP) will not only complete a five year term here but also come back to power in Karnataka with a majority of our own,” he said.

Suggesting the Opposition leaders to stop ‘speculating anything’ about the BJP, he said that the party had been working for the people and therefore it is bound to come back to power.

“I have been of late reading statements of Congress leaders who are busy in speculating that this will happen on one day and that it will happen in Karnataka on another day. But I want to clarify to everyone that the BJP government will not only complete the five year term but also return to power for five years with absolute majority,” he exhorted and asserted that whoever speculates must know one thing that Yediyurappa is really working hard.

Nearly a dozen BJP legislators have rebelled against Yediyurappa soon after the cabinet expansion was carried out on Wednesday as they were left out.

Referring to the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Shah said the drive has started in the country in a “big way” and the results will be visible in the next one or two months.



