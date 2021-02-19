Spread the love



















Yediyurappa for pacifying seers over reservation agitation



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has reportedly directed his cabinet ministers of respective communities to win over the seers on their side in order to blunt the various reservation related agitations.

A senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity told IANS that reservation agitations were either usually led by politicians or community associations but for the first time, politicians, religious leaders and respective community organisations have come together and have led agitations.

“This has turned out to be more problematic than finding a solution for it. We need more time to subside this tide. Therefore, Yediyurappa has directed during cabinet meeting respective community ministers to open backroom channels with powerful seers of their respective community to defuse this situation,” the leader explained.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home, Law and Parliamentary affairs minister, Basavaraj Bommai after the Cabinet meeting told reporters that the cabinet did discuss on-going agitations with regard to reservations. “In this meeting, Yediyurappa only sought our individual opinion on this issue but he did not say much,” he said in a response to a question.

He added that the cabinet is all likely to meet again next week and this topic will be discussed there.

“Yediyurappa said that he will be discussing with legal experts and other experts from the social-economic field to know about their views on the ongoing agitations. Only after this he might be able to give us proper direction on how to approach this contentious issue,” he said.

Bommai asserted that as far as the Kuruba community’s demand is concerned, ethnography study needs to be carried out before even accepting or rejecting the demand.