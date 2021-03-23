Spread the love



















Yediyurappa hits out at Congress for preventing Assembly proceedings



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition Congress party for continuing its protest in the Assembly over state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s reply on the sleaze CD case on Monday.

As the Assembly resumed its business on Tuesday, the Congress members trooped into the well in front of the Speaker, expressing displeasure over the government’s reply on Monday, not allowing any business to take place in the House even as members of both the ruling party and the opposition raised slogans against each other.

On the sidelines of his meeting with Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, Yediyurappa told reporters that it appears that the Congress is in no mood to attend the session, therefore they are making one or the other excuse to derail the legislature session.

“We stand by our reply that the investigations are continuing and the police are in the process of tracking the woman who released her clip to the media stating she was complaining to the police. We need to track her down. Unless she is caught, no progress will be made in the case,” he explained.

He added that BJP leader Ramesh Jarakiholi has already resigned and filed a complaint with the police as well.

The CM said that the opposition should not indulge in protest for the sake of it and instead it should think of debating other pressing issues that are affecting the state and its people.