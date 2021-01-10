Spread the love



















Yediyurappa in Delhi, Cabinet expansion discussion on cards

Bengaluru/New Delhi, (UNI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived here on Sunday to most likely to discuss the long pending and much awaited cabinet expansion. Yediyurappa, who left the State capital in the morning, will also meet party national President J P Nadda.

Yediyurappa, speaking to newsmen on arrival along with his son B Y Vijayendra at Delhi Airport, said that he will appraise the party leaders about resounding victory of the party supported candidates in the recently held Gram Panchayat election in the State. He will also discuss and finalise candidates for the byelection to Belagavi Lok Sabha, Maski and Rayabagh Assembly bypolls.

Party sources in Bengaluru said Yediyurappa will hold discussions on cabinet expansion with the BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh — If Yediyurappa gets the goahead, the Cabinet expansion may be held on Jan 14 as a Sankranti festival gift.

There are seven berths vacant in the 34-member Cabinet and more than a dozen ministerial aspirants are waiting in the wings for induction and have been mounting pressure on Yediyurappa.

The CM has been pointing fingers at the party high command saying he will expand the Cabinet only after he gets permission from Delhi leaders