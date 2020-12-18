Spread the love



















Yediyurappa promises to rebuild Bengaluru by 2022



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022′, an initiative focussing on four areas – ease of transport, cleaner city, greener city and connecting citizens to the city’s culture through museums and cultural centres.

The announcements are seen as part of the ruling BJP’s preparations for the upcoming Bengaluru local civic body polls.

The High Court had on December 5 directed the State Election Commission to hold polls to the existing 198 wards and notify the elections within 10 weeks as the term of BBMP corporators ended September 10.

Meanwhile the government has appointed a senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as administrator until the new council for the civic body is elected.

At the launching ceremony of the Bengaluru Mission 2022 here, Yediyurappa said that the initiative’s main aim is to overhaul the city’s infrastructure by 2022 when the country will mark its 75th year of Independence.

He added that a blueprint for the overall development of the city had been created using recommendations from experts to beautify and develop the city, including adding more lung spaces, new storm water drains, construction of twin towers for government offices, and other announcements related to road and traffic projects.

“The experts’ recommendations also include developing huge empty land parcels owned by state owned Mysuru Lamps, New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) properties into tree parks, besides mini-forests in Turahalli, Kadugodi and J. P. Nagara, which will be similar to Lalbagh or Cubbon Park,” he explained.

He also conceded that the budget will be allocated appropriately for all the works planned. “We will be conducting regular inspections once in six months and make sure that all the works planned are completed within the given timeframe,” he claimed.

The CM added that the financial distress caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic would not get in the way of the city’s development.