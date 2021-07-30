Spread the love



















Yediyurappa to visit his supporter’s bereaved family



Bengaluru: Karnataka’s former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will on Friday visit the house of his supporter who committed suicide after he stepped down.

Yediyurappa will reach Gundlupet in the state’s Chamarajanagar district in the morning and meet his supporter Ravi’s family members and share his condolences for the tragedy.

Rajappa aka Ravi, a resident of Bommalapura in Gundlupet taluk, had hanged himself on July 27, allegedly heart-broken after Yediyurappa was asked to step down as Chief Minister.

