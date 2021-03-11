Spread the love



















Yediyurappa unveils ‘Xcelerator Bengaluru’ to boost women entrepreneurship



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday unveiled ‘Xcelerator Bengaluru’ to help women entrepreneurs grow across the state.

“The ‘Xcelerator Bengaluru’ initiative will help 50,000 women entrepreneurs across the state to grow their business over the next 3 years,” said Yediyurappa on the occasion.

Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), Ubuntu Consortium and the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) have jointly developed the Xcelerator Bengaluru to focus on women entrepreneurship as the growth driver in the southern state.

Ubuntu is a consortium of 25 women entrepreneurs’ associations in the country to bring all women entrepreneurs under one umbrella and grow their business to contribute to the national economy.

Recognising the potential of women entrepreneurship as a force multiplier for economic growth, the chief minister said entrepreneurship had been a major driving force of the state’s economy and plays a key role in building an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

“The state’s budget for ensuing fiscal (2021-22) has a robust policy framework and a vibrant ecosystem for women entrepreneurs. The Xcelerator initiative will provide an impetus women entrepreneurship in the state,” said the Chief Minister.

“With the country’s economy emerging out of the Covid pandemic, the Xcelerator programme is aimed at supporting and scaling 24 women-owned businesses for customer acquisition and capacity building in people and infrastructure, said Ubuntu’s founder-president and state’s former chief secretary K. Ratna Prabha.

Xcelerator Bengaluru is co-created by ecosystem actors, including women entrepreneurship development organisations, academics, industry associations and seasoned entrepreneurs.

The Xcelerator Bengaluru Taskforce is headed by Bhairavi Jani, director of SCA Logistics and founder of IEF Entrepreneurship Foundation.

“Empowering women entrepreneurship is an important agenda for the state. FKCCI is committed to support the initiative with resources and infrastructure for implementing Xcelerator across the state,” said its president P.K. Sundar.

