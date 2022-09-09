YEN-FDC Felicitates Teachers with ‘Teacher of the Year Award’

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Centre for Faculty Development (YEN-FDC), Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte held “Teacher’s Day Celebrations 2022”, to felicitate the teachers from all the constituent colleges with the “Teacher of the Year Award” on September 8.

Around 200 participants including teachers and students from all the constituent colleges of Yenepoya (Deemed to be Universities) attended the programme. We were obliged to have Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice-chancellor Nitte (Deemed to be University) as the chief guest for the programme.

Registrar Dr K S Gangadhara Somayaji welcomed the gathering. Dr Abhay Nirgude, Deputy Director YEN-FDC and Associate Dean, Yenepoya Medical College briefed on the award selection process. Dr Umarani J, Convenor YEN-FDC, Vice Principal, Yenepoya Nursing College introduced the chief guest to the gathering.

Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary addressed the audience on the qualities of a good teacher. Twenty-Five faculties of all the constituent colleges of Yenepoya (Deemed to Be University were honoured with the “Teacher of the Year Award”. Ten departments from all the constituent units of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) were awarded “Department with Academic Excellence Awards”.

Dr Vidya Bhat, Member YEN-FDC, Professor Department of Prosthodontics, Yenepoya Dental College delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...