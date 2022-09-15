Yen NYSCH Holds Workshop on Importance of Healthy Food

Mangaluru: On account of Rashtriya Poshan Abhiyaan 2022, Yenepoya Naturopathy & Yogic Science College & Hospital organized a workshop on “Importance of Healthy Food” at Kumpala Anganavadi Kendra, Someshwara on September 14.

Mr Ajith K Dietitian and Assistant Professor of the college explained the importance of Nutrition and food in daily life. He also gave diet counselling to the required. Yenepoya rural Health Dr Sriraj, Srikurtha and camp co-ordinator Mr Razak present over the program.

Anganwadi Teacher, hosted the program. More than 50 women benefitted from the workshop.

Like this: Like Loading...