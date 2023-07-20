Yenepoya AMC&H Distributes Aati Kashaya on Aati Amavasya

Mangaluru: The Aati Kashaya Distribution program on Aati Amavasya was organized at Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Naringana recently.

The program was inaugurated by Dr Chandrashekar K R, Senior Scientist YDU, by lighting the lamp. He explained the importance of consumption of Aati Kashaya on the day of Aati Amavasya.

Nawaz M B Vice-President, Naringana Gram Panchayat, wished the program grand success. The presidential address was given by Dr Gururaja H, Principal, YAMCH. Dr Lakshmeesh Upadya, Medical Superintendent, and Dr. Shridhar Gokhale, Vice-Principal, YAMCH had graced the occasion.

The Kashaya was prepared according to the traditional method at Teaching Pharmacy, YAMCH, by the faculties of the Department of Dravyaguna Vignana and the Department of Rasashastra & Bhaishajya Kalpana. The kashaya was distributed to the faculties, students and the public.

