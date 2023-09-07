Yenepoya Celebrates Teacher’s Day 2023

Yenepoya Centre for Faculty Development (YEN-FDC), A Constituent Centre of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte observed “Teacher’s Day 2023” on 07th September 2023 to felicitate the teachers from all the constituent units with the “ Teacher of the Year Award 2023”.

Around 300 teachers from all the constituent units of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) participated in the programme. Dr M.S.Moodithaya, Vice Chancellor Nitte (Deemed to be University) was the chief guest for the programme.

The Programme began with invoking the blessings of the Almighty. The Deputy Director YEN-FDC& Dean Faculty of Medicine, Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Abhay S Nirgude delivered the welcome address explained the award selection process and thanked the expert committee members who have conducted in-depth interviews with the students.

Dr M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), was felicitated for his dedication and services in the field of teaching for more than 40 years.

Dr B. H. Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) was the guest of honour and delivered the opening remarks.

Dr M S Moodithaya, Vice-Chancellor Nitte (Deemed to be University) addressed the audience on the importance of professional development in the growth of the organization.

Twenty-three teachers from all constituent units of Yenepoya (Deemed to Be University were honoured with the “Teacher of the Year award”. Ten departments from all the constituent units of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) were awarded with “Academic Excellence Awards”.

Dr M Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) presided over the function and explained how teachers can motivate students to learn and be change agents to address societal needs.

Dr Imran Pasha M, Convener YEN-FDC, Reader, Department of Public Health Dentistry, Yenepoya Dental College delivered the Vote of Thanks. The Master of the ceremony for the program was Dr NehaHaswani. Dr Vinaykrishna and Dr Shakil M. Dr Vinita Boloor, Dr Karkal Sayed Suhaim, Dr Kahkashan Azeez and Dr Sridevi K were the organizing team members of the Teacher’s Day Celebration. The program ended with the National Anthem.

