Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Celebrates National Librarian’s Day

Mangaluru: National Librarians Day celebration was observed in hybrid mode recently, at the Department of Library and Information Science and Central Library, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Padma Dr S R Ranganathan (1892-1972), a distinguished figure acknowledged as the Father of Library Science in India. Dr Ranganathan led the advancement of Library Science in India, devoting his life to its growth and development. His pioneering efforts shaped the profession and left a lasting impact on its evolution.

The program began with the invocation and offering floral tributes to Dr S R Ranganathan. Dr K S Ali, Deputy Librarian and Assistant Professor, Central Library, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) welcomed the gathering and spotlight on Central Library and Department of Library and Information Science growth. He said that the admissions are open to the Master of Library and Information and Science (M.Lib.I.Sc) and PhD program for the year 2023-24.

Dr Aswini Dutt R, Dean of Academics, Yenepoya, (Deemed to be University) and Professor & Head, Dept. of Physiology, Yenepoya Medical College presided over the program and Dr Sharath B Deputy Director IQAC Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), were the Guests of Honour. Dr Khaisar Muneebulla Khan, Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, eloquently highlighted the profound contributions of Dr S R Ranganathan to the field.

Dr Sharath B highlighted the public libraries and private institutions libraries and their contrition to society. He said that libraries are important for educating people and improving their skills. Further, he said that as time has progressed, libraries have transformed into digital centres, adjusting to technological changes, while librarians persist in aiding researchers to effectively navigate the extensive realm of information.

Dr Aswini Dutt said that the academic librarians are growing with ICT technology and Yenepoya Central Library has adopted those technologies for facilities and services. Further, he appreciated Dr Ali, Deputy Librarian for his effort and remarkable contribution to developing Yenepoya Libraries with modern technology and conducting frequently several awareness training programs for all users. On this occasion, best user awards were distributed to top book borrowers and the most visited central library.

In this event, an online guest talk was arranged and the resource person was Dr M Sadik Batcha, Professor, at the Department of Library and Information Science and Former Librarian at Annamalai University, Chidambaram. He delivered a talk on “The Role of Librarians in Higher Education Institutions: Opportunity and Challenges.” He emphasized the significance of librarians in research by discussing research databases and their pivotal role in academic pursuits. He also addressed the present challenges faced by librarians in this domain. At the end of the session, the participants were actively asked many questions and clarified their doubts. Seemalatha, the Assistant Librarian, extended her gratitude through the vote of thanks.

In this event, more than 120 members participated from 60 different institutes across India.

Like this: Like Loading...