Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Celebrates National Science Day-2023

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangaluru celebrated the “National Science Day-2023” (NSD), under the theme “Global Science for Global Wellbeing” at the University campus. National Science Day is celebrated every year on 28th February in honour of the discovery of ‘The Raman Effect’, by Sir C V Raman, which later received the Nobel prize in the year 1930.

The NSD 2023 celebration included a series of events along with the distribution of research awards to its faculty and departments. The programme started with the invocation. Dr Rekha P D, Director of Yenepoya Research Center delivered the welcome address in which she emphasized the significance of the Raman effect and its subsequent influence on contemporary science and technology including fields of chemistry, medicine and pharmacy.

Dr M Vijayakumar, Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), delivered the presidential remarks, wherein he outlined the efforts taken by the University in fostering science, innovation and translational research. He also emphasized the services of Yenepoya Technology Incubator in shaping the ideas into products and processes of social and commercial significance.

Dr K. S. Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) announced the awards for best papers, best-cited articles, best researchers and best department to recognize their research contributions.

Dr A V M Kutty, Ex-Pro Chancellor, SDUAHER and Academic Advisor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Dr M S Moosabba, Principal of Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Sham S Bhat, Dean of Yenepoya Dental College, Dr Prashant Kumar Modi, NSD 2023 Co-ordinator along with the deans of all the constituent colleges, senior professors, faculty and students graced the occasion.

To mark the science day celebration competitions like Brainstorm (Quiz), Eureka (pitch an idea) and Word waves (Blog Writing) were held for the students. Prizes were distributed to the winners during the ceremony.

