Yenepoya Deemed to be University holds Vanamahotsava

Mangaluru: The Centre for Environment Studies at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) celebrated Vanamahotsava on July 14, at the University campus.

Dr Laxmikanth Chatra, principal, of Yenepoya Dental College inaugurated the event by planting a sapling of Mimusops elengi (Bakula) and distributing the vegetable seeds of brinjal, Okra, cucumber, bottle gourd, cowpea and ridge gourd to the staff and students of the University.

A variety of saplings of Mango, Jackfruit, Bakula, Bilwa, Honge etc…collected from the forest department was distributed among the participants.

Various plant cuttings from the campus such as different varieties of hibiscus, croton, ornamental plants and flowering plants were distributed. A total of above 200 participants collected their saplings and seed packets.

