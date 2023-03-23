Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) honours outstanding athletes at AIU Best Physique Championship 2022-23

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Felicitated (AIU) All India Inter University Best Physique (Men) Championship 2022-23 Medal winners. That sounds like a wonderful event! Congratulations to the medal winners in the 65kg category Adarsh T won the Silver Medal, 75kg category Mr Nasruddeen V A won the Bronze Medal, and 80kg category Mr Akshay Krishnan V won the Bronze Medal for their outstanding performance in the (AIU) All India Inter University Best Physique (Men) Championship 2022-23. It’s great to see universities recognizing and appreciating the achievements of their students in various fields.

Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) felicitated these three eminent personalities in the presence of Dr M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor, Dr Gangadhar Somayaji KS, Registrar, Prof.Abdul Rahiman Former Vice Chancellor of Calicut Kannur University, Dr Akther Hussain, Former Principal of Yenepoya Dental College, Dr Moosabba, Dean of Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Arun Bhagavath Principal& Dean of Science of The Yenepoya Institute of Arts Science Commerce and Management, Dr Shareena P Vice Principal, Dean Faculty of Commerce and Management, Dr A V M Kutty and Mr Sujith K V Director of Physical Education Department.

Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi and Dr M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor of the University presided over the function. Ms Carol Benlyn Noronha Welcomed and Ms Sheethal Nayak Proposed a Vote of thanks.

