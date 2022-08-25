Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Observes Librarian’s Day – 2022

Mangaluru: Librarians Day was observed on 22nd August 2022 at the Department of Library and Information Science and Central Library, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Padmashri Dr S R Ranganathan (1892-1972) who is considered the Father of Library Science in India. Dr Ranganathan spearheaded the development of library Science in India and dedicated his entire life to the growth of the profession.

The programme began with the invocation by Mr Hamad Bilal 1st Year M.Lib.I.Sc student followed by the lighting of the lamp and offering floral tributes to Dr S R Ranganathan. Dr Mamatha Pramod Kumar, Chief Librarian and Assistant Professor, Central Library, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) welcomed the gathering. Prof V G Talwar, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore and Reva University Bangalore, was the chief guest for the programme, he spoke about Dr S R Ranganathan and his contribution in the field of Library Science, his association with the University College, Mangalore and urged one to inculcate the habit of reading. He thanked the Yenepoya (deemed to be University) for providing an opportunity to be present for this auspicious occasion.

Dr Khaisar Muneebulla Khan, Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, spoke about the rich legacy of Dr S R Ranganathan to the field of Library science. Dr K S Ali Deputy Librarian and Assistant Professor, Central Library, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) explained about the resources and services at the Yenepoya Central Library and Constituent Libraries.

Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Hon’ble Pro-Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) presided over the programme. He explained the role of the librarian in developing his love for books and reading during his childhood. With advances in technology the current generation does not come and use the libraries to the fullest therefore he stressed on students to develop the habit of reading and using the library to the fullest. Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Hon’ble Pro-Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) presented a memento to the Chief guest Prof V G Talawar, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore and Reva University Bangalore. Dr Moosabba, Dean and Principal of Yenepoya Medical College, was the guest of honour for the programme.

Seemalatha Assistant Librarian delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Purushothama Gowda, University Librarian, Mangalore University Library, and professional colleagues from other health science institutions attended the programme. The Library staff of Yenepoya libraries participated in the programme. The programme was compered by Hamad Bilal 1st Year M.Lib.I.Sc. student and Fathima Dilna 2nd Year M.Lib.I.Sc. student.

