Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) to host International Symposium on Cardiovascular Metabolomics

Mangaluru: Center for Systems Biology and Molecular Medicine, Yenepoya Research Center, one of the constituent units of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), will organize a one-day International Symposium on Cardiovascular Metabolomics in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). This International Symposium is set to take place on 19th May 2023, in Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, bringing together some of the world’s leading experts in the field. It will provide a platform to learn about the latest developments and cutting-edge research in cardiovascular metabolomics. Several other Institutes and companies are partners in this symposium, including Aberystwyth University, Chiang Mai University, Biotechnology Skill Enhancement Programme (BiSEP), Government of Karnataka, Thermo Fisher Scientific Sciex, and Molsys Scientific.

The expert panel will showcase their views and insights on key aspects of the pathophysiology of cardiovascular diseases, including the latest research findings, emerging trends, and potential future directions for the field. The symposia will be attended by several eminent researchers including Dr Sanjay Kinra, Dr Poppy Mallinson from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK, Dr Thomas Wilson from Aberystwyth University, UK, Dr Jaswinder Singh Maras from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, India and Dr Manjunath B Joshi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India.

In addition to expert presentations, the symposium will also feature poster presentations, allowing attendees to showcase their research and engage with other experts. This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to network and learn from others with the experts. The posters will be from any field of health science, biomedical science, and related areas of life science. In addition, the best three poster presentations will be allowed to flash oral presentations. Apart from this, three posters will be given a cash prize.

The International Symposium on Cardiovascular Metabolomics promises to be an exciting event, bringing together some of the top experts in the field to share their knowledge, experiences, and insights. Attendees can look forward to a stimulating and educational experience that will deepen their understanding of cardiovascular metabolomics.

