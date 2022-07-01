Yenepoya Degree College Holds National-level 24 hours Hackathon ‘Call for Code -2022’

Mangaluru: The Department of Computer Science, Yenepoya Degree College (Yenepoya Deemed to be university) has organised a National Level 24- Hours Hackathon “Call for code-2022”, supported by IBM on June 27 and 28 at the Computer Science Lab.

The particular competition mainly focused on students’ real-time problem-based statements where they have to find the solution within 24 hours. More than 50 contestants have participated from various universities across India and Host University as well.

The event was inaugurated by the principal of Yenepoya Degree college Dr Arun Bhagawath. Vice-Principal Dr Shareena P, Dr Jeevan Raj, IBM delegates, Narayan Sukumar Head of the department and faculties of the department were also present.

IBM has given a cash prize of Rs. 50,000/-. The prize amount was divided among the winners and runner-ups. Sindhu welcomed the gathering and compered the programme. Dr Mohammed Zaheer delivered the vote of thanks.