Yenepoya Dental College Awarded Guident National Award

Mangaluru: The Department of Prosthodontics, Yenepoya Dental College has been recognized as the MOST PROACTIVE DEPARTMENT OF THE YEAR-2021 and awarded the prestigious Dental Academic Excellence Award instituted by Guidant, India for the department’s outstanding contribution in clinical work, research and scientific publications.

The National-level award is a result of the relentless efforts by the faculty headed by Dr Sanath Shetty who is dedicated to the concept of education with a strong sense of responsibility to the students.

Their persistent efforts over the years have resulted in the implementation of interesting and innovative ways of teaching and a research-driven approach to enhancing learning effectiveness.