Yenepoya Dental College Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence

Mangaluru: Starting in 1992, Yenepoya Dental College (YDC) has been providing quality education to aspiring dentists many of whom are now distinguished persons in the field across the globe.

The institute has been awarded ‘A’ by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC), Government of India, in 2022. To add to its laurels, Yenepoya Dental College, which is a constituent college of Yenepoya University, has also been ranked 23rd out of the 300 colleges in the country, according to a recent survey conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The institution offers a formidable platform to its undergraduates, postgraduates, PhD scholars, research fellows, and faculty through its numerous collaborations with national and international institutes. The college is helmed by reputed faculty who are also established individuals in their respective specialities and are great contributors to research related to the field.

“To commemorate the glorious success of 30 years, Yenepoya Dental College will be organizing a host of programmes such as “Art for Charity”, “One Day Denture Camp”, oral cancer awareness campaign (Cancerthon ’22), alumni reunion, smile contest, flea market, sports tournaments and “Prevention Against Substance Abuse” campaign, to educate and treat the public in continuing tradition”, stated Dr Akhter Hussain, Dean, Yenepoya Dental College, in a press release on October 11.

