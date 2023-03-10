Yenepoya Dental College Distributes Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Card

Mangaluru: The NSS Unit-1 of the Yenepoya Dental College organised one day Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Card Distribution Programme at YDC on March 9.

The Principal of Yenepoya Dental College Dr Laxshmikanth Chatra inaugurated the programme. Dean Faculty of Dentistry Dr Sham S Bhat and Program Officer Dr Imran Pasha M were present. A total of 130 beneficiaries received the cards. The team led by Naima, Rakshitha, Zaid, Thousil, Dr Praveen, Dr Krishnaprakash, and Dr Hifsu assisted Pranam during the distribution process.

March 10: ICSI-Managluru Chapter enters into an MOU with Yenepoya Multi Speciality Hospital, Mangalore for availing discounts on treatments and priority services to its staff, students, and members along with their dependents.

