Yenepoya Dental College Holds Annual Award Ceremony of NSS Volunteers for 2017 BDS Batch

Mangaluru: The National Service Scheme Unit-1, Yenepoya Dental College, organized the annual Award Distribution Ceremony for the 2017 BDS Batch of NSS Volunteers at the 5th-floor auditorium of Yenepoya Dental College.

The Programme started with an invocation by Shaheen NSS Volunteer and Zeba, NSS Volunteer welcomed the gathering. Fathimath Ishana, NSS Volunteer read out the annual report.

ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni was the chief guest. Addressing the volunteers ACP Geetha introduced various voluntary organizations and stressed student police cadets which is existing in Karnataka. Getha also stressed the importance of helping each other and praised the amount of work done by the unit.

Dr Sham S Bhat Dean of Yenepoya Dental College was the guest of honour. The event witnessed the best NSS Volunteer award being given away to the students and certificate completion to the batch of 2017 volunteers.

Dr Laxmikanth Chatra Principal, of Yenepoya Dental College in his presidential address, stressed the role of the NCC and NSS in his time and also stressed that students should continue the social activity even after they pass out the professional courses.

Aysha Sheen, NSS Volunteer, at Yenepoya Dental College delivered the vote of thanks.

