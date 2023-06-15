Yenepoya Dental College Holds the Dr B. H Sripathi Rao Gold Medal Award Ceremony

Mangaluru: Dr B. H Sripathi Rao’s Gold Medal Award Ceremony was organized by Yenepoya Dental College on 14.6.2023 in the Yenepoya Dental College Auditorium.

The medal for the Best Outgoing Post-graduate student in the subject of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery was awarded to Dr Priyanka Mhamunkar and the undergraduate medal was awarded to Dr Sunaina M. The subject toppers of all the dental undergraduate subjects were also felicitated during the award ceremony.

Dr Sham S. Bhat, Dean of Yenepoya Dental College welcomed the gathering. The Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Dr Jagadishchandra briefed the audience regarding the award. The Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Dr M. Vijayakumar, felicitated the awardees. Dr Maji Jose, Vice Principal Yenepoya Dental College announced the names of the meritorious students.

Chief Guest Dr B. H Sripathi Rao, in his response, congratulated and motivated the students to keep learning and strive for excellence. The principal of Yenepoya Dental College Dr. Laxmikantha Chatra presided over the function. Vice Principal Dr Hassan Sarfaraz delivered the vote of thanks.

Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Dr Akhtar Husain, Director of the Center for Craniofacial Anomalies were also present. Dr Varsha Upadya compered the award ceremony. The award ceremony was held in hybrid mode and was attended by the faculty, alumni, parents and students in large numbers.

