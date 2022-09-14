Yenepoya Dental College Holds Workshop on Advanced Applications of CBCT Technology, Surgical Guides and 3D Printing

Mangaluru: A day-long workshop on “Advanced Applications of CBCT Technology: Surgical Guides and 3D Printing” was conducted at Yenepoya Dental College, Deralakatte, recently.

HOD of the Oral Medicine department Dr Prashanth Shenoy welcomed the gathering. The CEO of Yenepoya Foundation for technology Incubator Asim Syed Sheeraj was the chief guest. He introduced various facilities available in 3D printing technology in Yenepoya Incubation Centre to the audience.

Dr Hemant Mathur, Professor from Udaipur was the pilot faculty for the workshop. Dr Rachana Prabhu and Dr Veena K M compered the programme.

Dr Prathima Shetty delivered the vote of thanks. More than 200 delegates participated in the event wherein various aspects of 3D printing technology in dentistry was discussed.

