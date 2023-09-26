Yenepoya Dental College Holds Workshop on ‘Ragging- A Menace’

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Dental College in association with Yenepoya Deemed to be University Derelkatte, conducted a workshop on “Ragging- A Menace” recently.

Dr Sham S Bhat, Dean of the faculty of Dentistry welcomed the gathering. Guest of honour, Geetha Kulkarni ACP, Mangalore, illustrated the legal consequences of ragging.

The chief guest of the day Dr Shiva Sharan Shetty, a Member of the Dental Council of India spoke about the ill effects of ragging. Dr Laxmikanth Chatra Principal, of Yenepoya Dental College, presided over the function and spoke about the anti-ragging measures taken by the college and Yenepoya University.

The program concluded with a mime show on the ill effects of ragging by second-year students. Dr Imran Mohtesham delivered the vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...