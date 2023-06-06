Yenepoya Dental College Observes World No-Tobacco Day

Mangaluru: The Department of Public Health Dentistry in Association with NSS Unit-1, Yenepoya Dental College observed World No Tobacco Day recently at Panambur Beach on account of the 30 years of excellence of Yenepoya Dental College.

The intercollegiate Streetplay was organised for the students on the topic of Oral Cancer Awareness.

Dr Rekha Shenoy Head of the Department of Yenepoya Dental College welcomed the gathering. Dr Ashwini Shetty Program Coordinator Yenepoya Deemed to be University addressed the gathering and stressed the role played by NSS in creating awareness among the masses.

The Prize distribution for the Event was held on the occasion. AJ Institute of Dental Sciences bagged the first prize, AB Shetty Institute of Dental Sciences bagged the second prize and Yenepoya Dental College won the third prize. The winners got certificates of merit along with cash prizes of rupees 15000/-, 10000/- and 5000/- respectively. The two Consolation prizes for the batch 2020 BDS and 2021 BDS of Yenepoya Dental College were awarded for the best performance.

Dr Laxmikanth Chatra, Principal of Yenepoya Dental College delivered the presidential address and lauded the efforts by all the colleges in creating awareness among the masses.

Dr Junaid, Reader Department of Public Health Dentistry delivered the vote of thanks. NSS Program Officer Dr Imran Pasha M, Dr Supriya, Dr Pramada and Dr Supriya were present. NSS Volunteers of Yenepoya Dental College Husna and Justina compered the programme.

