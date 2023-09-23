Yenepoya, Dept of Hospital Administration Signs MOU with CAHO

Mangaluru: Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore’s Department of Hospital Administration entered into a partnership with the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), New Delhi by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The objective of this MoU is to establish a robust and fruitful relationship between the two institutions, with a central focus on nurturing young minds, encouraging innovative research, and facilitating the professional growth of individuals. The institutions will embark on a journey of educational training programs, workshops, fellowship initiatives, research

endeavours, placements and more, all centred around healthcare administration and the important aspect of quality improvement.

The official signing of the MoU took place at the prestigious National Conference CAHO- SAKCON 2023 held in Bangalore. Dr Lallu Joseph, Secretary-General of CAHO, and Dr Sunita Saldanha, Professor and Head of the Department of Hospital Administration and Dean of Yenepoya Allied and Healthcare Professions, sealed this partnership, solidifying their commitment to excellence in healthcare.

